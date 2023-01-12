| Horse Racing Ruling Goddess Has The Edge In Bengaluru Feature

Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Ruling Goddess holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the JB Mallaradhya Memorial Trophy 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Ruling Goddess holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the JB Mallaradhya Memorial Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, 5 years old and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Master Of Success 1, Red Lucifer 2, Sweet Kiss 3

2. Sea Blush 1, Art Power 2, Embosom 3

3. Star Above 1, Oxytocin 2, Princess Jasmine 3

4. Balor 1, Galloping Ahead 2, Ripple N Storm 3

5. Isnt She Beautiful 1, Aguila 2, Archway 3

6. Prana 1, Galahad 2, Mazal Tov 3

7. Ruling Goddess 1, Four Wheel Drive 2, Shubankar 3

8. Classic Charm 1, The Omega Man 2, Super Ruffian 3

9. Cash Out 1, Air Display 2, Spirit Dancer 3

Day’s Best: Isnt She Beautiful.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.