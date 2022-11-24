Horse Racing: Ballerina has the edge in Hyderabad feature

The KSV Prasad Raju-trained Ballerina, who is in fine condition, is expected to score in the Brave Dancer Plate 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The KSV Prasad Raju-trained Ballerina, who is in fine condition, is expected to score in the Brave Dancer Plate 1200 metres, Category-II Terms for horses 3 year olds and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Flamingo Fame 1, Char Ek Char 2, Star Racer 3

2. Desert Sultan 1, Mr Perfect 2, Hugh Capet 3

3. The Image 1, Dyanoosh 2, Drd 3

4. True Marshal 1, Spectacular Cruise 2, Unmatched 3

5. Ballerina 1, Soloist 2, NRI Sport 3

6. Lifes Song 1, Carlisle 2, Briar Ridge 3

7. Top In Class 1, Doe A Deer 2, Baisa 3

Day’s Best: The Image.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.