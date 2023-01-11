| Horse Racing Carlisle Has The Edge In Hyderabad Feature

The L D’Silva-trained Carlisle, an impressive winner in his previous outing, is likely to win the upper division of the B Vijay Reddy Memorial Cup 1200 metres Category-II

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: The L D’Silva-trained Carlisle, an impressive winner in his previous outing, is likely to win the upper division of the B Vijay Reddy Memorial Cup 1200 metres Category-II, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Royal Pal 1, Jack Daniel 2, Blue Label 3

2. Rising Tycoon 1, American Flame 2, Happy Soul 3

3. Keep Faith 1, Protocol 2, Mireya 3

4. Salisbury 1, Soorya Vahan 2, Lady Danger 3

5. True Marshal 1, Garnet 1, Bangor On Dee 3

6. Miss Marvellous 1, Despang 2, Sun Dancer 3

7. Carlisle 1, Maximum Glamour 2, The Thunder 3

8. Vision Of Rose 1, Unmatched 2, Hot Seat 3

Day’s Best: Vision Of Rose.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.