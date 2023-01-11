| Horse Racing Truth And China Town Impress In Trials

06:34 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Truth and China Town impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course n Wednesday.

SAND:

600m:

3y-(Saamidd/Perpetual Glory) (G Naresh) 47, moved easy. Pleroma (Abhay Singh) (From 1200/600) 47.5, moved freely. Orin Swift (RB) (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy. Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) (From 1000/400) 47, eased up. Apex Star (Apprentice) 46, handy.

800m:

Splendour On Grass (Santhosh Raj) & Sweet Talk (RB) 1-2, 600/46, former shaped well. Anab E Shahi (Akshay Kumar) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Ashwa Shirwal (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Francis Bacon (Apprentice) 58, 600/44, handy. China Town (P Ajeeth K) 55, 600/42, pleased.

1000M:

Encore (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. The Hambone (G Naresh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Truth (AA Vikrant) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, impressed. Ice Blue (RS Jodha) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Arrowtown (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, not extended. Divine Destiny (Surya Prakash) & Superstellar (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair handy. Original Sin (Abhay Singh) & Miracle Mary (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Yesterday (B Nikhil) & Starwalt (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair well in hand.