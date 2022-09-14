Horse Racing: Corfe Castle, Bugsy, Beauty Flame impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: Corfe Castle, Bugsy, Beauty Flame, Galwan, Survivor, Temptations, Virangna, Sun Dancer, Bellagio, Bangor On Dee, Malibu, Royal Grace, Ayr, Lagos, Speaking Of Love & Winning Streak impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

800m:

First In Line (RB) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Sorry Darling (RB) 1-2.5, 600/46, handy. Soloist (RB) 1-1, 800/45, handy. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. NRI Touch (RB) 1-0, 600/47, well in saddle. Euphoria (RB) 1-3, 600/45, moved easy. Barbet (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, handy all the way.

1000m:

Quality Warrior (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form.

Beauty Flame (B Nikhil) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, worked well.

Galwan (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, worked well. True Icon (Gaurav Singh) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, more on hand. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-10, 800/54, 600/42, impressed. Star Babe (Madhu Babu) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved easy.

Survivor (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44, fit and well. Temptations (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44, strode out well. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, retains form. Strategist (Apprentice) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Ivanhoe (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy.

Grand Duke (RS Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well. Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Virangna (Afroz Khan) & Sun Dancer (Apprentice) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41, a fit pair.

Bellagio (Afroz Khan) & Bangor On Dee (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair worked attractively. Gurbaaz (RB) & God Is Kind (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former moved well. Lady Danger (RB) & Its On (Dhanu Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former improving. Ashwa Raudee (Kiran Naidu) & Raisina Hill (Vikram) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, pair moved easy. Malibu (RB) & Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, pair pleased. Samrat (Mohit Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good. Pedro Planet (RB) & Salisbury (RB) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair handy. Amyra (Kiran Naidu) & Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, pair fit and well. Ayr (Kuldeep Singh) & Varenna (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/46, former to note. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, in good form. Speaking Of Love (Kuldeep Singh) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45, eased up. Winning Streak (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, strode out well. Makhtoob

(B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47, eased up.