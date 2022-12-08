Horse Racing: Eternal Princess set to win Bengaluru feature

The Satish Narredu-trained Eternal Princess, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the V Venugopal Naidu Memorial Trophy 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Satish Narredu-trained Eternal Princess, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the V Venugopal Naidu Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 Class-III, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Cash Out 1, Black Velvet 2, Speed Seven 3

2. Stars Above 1, Sociable 2, Chul Bul Rani 3

3. In Thy Light 1, Touch Of Grey 2, Aralina 3

4. Eternal Princess 1, Yukan 2, Obsidian 3

5. Dragon’s Gold 1, Hope Island 2, Muirfield 3

6. Montelena 1, Super Kind 2, Castaneda 3

7. Twilight Tornado 1, Mighty Swallow 2, Roman Power 3

Day’s Best: Dragon’s Gold.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.