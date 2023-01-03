Horse Racing: General Atlantic wins Rani Lakshmibai Plate

Gaurav Singh guided the N Ravinder Singh-trained General Atlantic to victory in the Rani Lakshmibai Plate 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Gaurav Singh guided the N Ravinder Singh-trained General Atlantic to victory in the Rani Lakshmibai Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Tuesday.

RESULTS:

1. Sound Echo (1), Canterbury (2), Ayur Tej (3), Pancho (4).

W-Rs.- 27, SHP-Rs. 76, P-Rs.14, 24, 20, THP-Rs. 41, SHW-Rs.21 & 38, F-Rs. 147, Q-Rs. 108, T-Rs. 377.

2. All Time Legend (1), Unsung Hero (2), Malaala (3), Briar Ridge (4).

W-Rs.- 23, SHP-Rs. 49, P-Rs. 11, 14, 15, THP-Rs. 47, SHW –Rs. 13 & 21, F-Rs. 84, Q-Rs. 55, T-Rs. 289.

3. General Atlantic (1), Miss Marvellous (2), Char Ek Char (3), City Of Blessings (4).

W-Rs.- 22, SHP-Rs. 51, P-Rs. 10, 21, 16, THP-Rs. 49, SHW-Rs. 14 & 24, F-Rs. 136, Q-Rs. 117, T-Rs. 313.

4. Wind Sprite (1), Nucleus (2), Resurgence (3), Das (4).

W-Rs.- 32, SHP-Rs. 35 , P-Rs. 13, 13, 10, THP-Rs. 44, SHW-Rs. 18 & 13, F-Rs. 60, Q-Rs. 27, T-Rs. 132.

5. Shazam (1), City Of Bliss (2), Beauty On Parade (3), Indian Temple (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 41, P-Rs. 12, 13, 12, THP-Rs. 47, SHW-Rs. 18 & 26, F-Rs. 117, Q-Rs. 62, T-Rs. 224.

6. Blazing Jupiter (1), Vision Of Rose (2), Its On (3), Salisbury (4).

W-Rs.- 51, SHP-Rs. 58, P-Rs. 18, 21, 16, THP-Rs. 51, SHW-Rs. 48 & 28, F-Rs. 237, Q-Rs. 139, T-Rs. 960.

7. Euphoria (1), Paree (2), Challenger (3), Good Tidings (4).

W-Rs.- 31, SHP-Rs. 82, P-Rs. 13, 21, 12, THP-Rs. 45, SHW-Rs. 18 & 31, F-Rs. 412, Q-Rs. 249, T-Rs. 1,472.

8. Ice Berry (1), Royal Star (2), Angel Tesoro (3), Coming Home (4).

W-Rs.- 86, SHP-Rs. 205, P-Rs. 27, 73, 18, THP-Rs. 70, SHW-Rs. 46 & 131, F-Rs. 5,201, Q-Rs. 1,706, T-Rs. 13,325.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 1,43,623/-(Winning tickets 3).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 1,884/-(Winning tickets 98).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 372/-(Winning tickets 174).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 15,873/-(Winning tickets 7).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 151/-(Winning tickets 360).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 220/-(Winning tickets 162).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 3,270/- (Winning tickets 23).