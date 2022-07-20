| Horse Racing Lagos Has The Edge In Osman Sagar Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: The Donald Anthony Netto-trained Lagos looks set to win in the Osman Sagar Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Category-II the, feature event of the opening day of the Hyderabad monsoon season here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Nugget 1, Rovaniemi 2, Malibu 3

2. Turning Wheel 1, NRI Secret 2, First In Line 3

3. The Sensation 1, Star Medal 2, Ivanhoe 3

4. Bangor On Dee 1, Exotic Dancer 2, Visionary 3

5. Blue Origin 1, Falcon Edge 2, Francis Bacon 3

6. Ayr 1, Costello 2, Vision Of Rose 3

7. Lagos 1, New Look 2, Xfinity 3

8. True Icon 1, The Image 2, Mysterious Angel 3

Day’s Best: Ayr.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.