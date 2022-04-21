Horse Racing: Miss Marmalade fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Syed H Abbas-trained Miss Marmalade, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Unusual Theme Plate 1000 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, tated 60 to 86 (lower class eligible) the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Belly Dancer 1, Ashwathama 2, Golden Dragon 3

2. Bob Champ 1, Oralie 2, Blue Tiger 3

3. Master Van Dyck 1, Ashwa Drunto 2, Cuncho 3

4. Miss Marmalade 1, Ashwa Kahira 2, Treasure 3

5. Manikarnika 1, Midnight Hawk 2, Miss Hampton 3

6. Miss Brownie 1, Oscar 2, Chezza 3

Day’s Best: Miss Brownie.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .