Horse Racing: Mysterious Angel, Superstellar shine in morning trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: Mysterious Angel, Superstellar, Corfe Castle, Premier Action, Ayr & Amyra impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Black Auster (RB) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Neffereti (Khurshad Alam) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Blue Brigade (RB) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Francis Bacon (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Spectacular Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Just Incredible (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

1000m:

Lifetime (A Joshi) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, speedy. Rhythm Selection (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Hero Of The East (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely.

1200m:

Dream Station (Abhay Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Lifes Song (Madhu Babu) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

800m:

Sport On Fire (RB) 59, 600/44, moved freely. Hot Seat (G Naresh) & Gourav Singh) 56, 600/42, pair moved easy. Its On (RB) & 2y-(Declaration of War/Alamshara) (Dhanu Singh) 58, 600/41,

58, 600/41, former better.

1000m:

Jet Falcon (RB) & Cape Town (RB) 1-10, 800/52, 600/39, pair finished level. Special Effort (RB) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, moved well. Queen Blossom (Md Ismail) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, not extended.

Hugh Capet (Dhanu Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, moved freely.

Pancho (Abhay Singh), 2y-(One Lucky Dane/Influence) (RB) & Barchetta (RB) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, trio finished in close order.

2y-(Saamidd/Angarika) (Dhanu Singh) & I Am Superman (Dhanu Singh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41, moved together. Voice Of A Dream (Surya Prakash) & Survivor (P Ajeeth K) 1-9, 800/52, 600/39, former moved well. Sweet Talk (RB) & Alexina (Koushik) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43, moved together. Encore (RS Jodha) & Royal Pal (Apprentice) 1-12, 800/55, 600/43, former shaped well. Fatuma (RB) & Diamond Rain (Mohith Singh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42, former moved well. Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) & Santa Barbara (RB) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, former finished 1L in front. Top In Class (Md Ismail) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39, good. Dream Jewel (RB) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41, not extended. Ayr (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (BR Kumar) 1-2, 800/48, 600/38, pair impressed. Rising Tycoon (Md Ismail) & Stunning Force (Khurshad Alam) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, former to note. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) & Premier Action (BR Kumar) 1-3, 800/50, 600/40, a fit pair. Big Boy (RB) & My Rules (Dhanu Singh) 1-9, 800/52, 600/40, former moved well. Exclusive Luck (Md Ismail) & Exclusive Spark (Mohith Singh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41, former moved well. Protocol (Md Ismail) & Soorya Vahan (Mohith Singh) 1-11, 800/55, 600/39, former moved well. Malibu (Apprentice) & 2y-(Dali/Dallaah) (Afroz Khan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40, former finished 2L in front. Dr Dee Dee (Apprentice) & Truth (Aneel) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, former handy. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (RB) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40, pair finished level. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) & 2y-(Dali Dysnomia) (BR Kumar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38, former moved well. Verrocchio (Santhosh Raj) & Royal Queen (RB) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, former shaped well. Aerial Combat (G Naresh) & Golden Gazelle (Gourav Singh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/41, former to note. Nugget (P Ajeeth K) & Double Bonanza (Surya Prakash) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39, former good. Mysterious Angel (Surya Prakash) & Superstellar (P Ajeeth K) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39, pair impressed.