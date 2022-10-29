Horse Racing: Once You Go Black fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The JE Mckeown-trained Once You Go Black looks good among nine contenders in the Betway Mysore Derby (Grade-I) 2000 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the plum event of the races here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Regal Force 1, Shivalik Mesmerise 2, Chain Of Thoughts 3
2. Dawn Rising 1, News Maker 2, Lead Singer 3
3. Serdar 1, Herodotus 2, Unique Style 3
4. Golden Vision 1, Mystic Eye 2, Elusive Girl 3
5. Evaldo 1, Peyo 2, Caracas 3
6. Golden Oaks 1, Tactical Command 2, Golden Guest 3
7. Once You Go Black 1, Salento 2, Prague 3
8. Gemini 1, War Eagle 2, Smile Around 3
9. Klimt 1, War Trail 2, Southern Force 3
Day’s Best: Evaldo.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.