Horse Racing: Once You Go Black fancied for Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Mysuru: The JE Mckeown-trained Once You Go Black looks good among nine contenders in the Betway Mysore Derby (Grade-I) 2000 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the plum event of the races here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Regal Force 1, Shivalik Mesmerise 2, Chain Of Thoughts 3

2. Dawn Rising 1, News Maker 2, Lead Singer 3

3. Serdar 1, Herodotus 2, Unique Style 3

4. Golden Vision 1, Mystic Eye 2, Elusive Girl 3

5. Evaldo 1, Peyo 2, Caracas 3

6. Golden Oaks 1, Tactical Command 2, Golden Guest 3

7. Once You Go Black 1, Salento 2, Prague 3

8. Gemini 1, War Eagle 2, Smile Around 3

9. Klimt 1, War Trail 2, Southern Force 3

Day’s Best: Evaldo.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.