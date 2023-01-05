Horse Racing: Forever has the edge in Chennai feature

Deepesh Narredu-trained Forever looks unbeatable in the South India Oaks (Grade-II) 2400 metres Terms for Fillies

Chennai: The Deepesh Narredu-trained Forever looks unbeatable in the South India Oaks (Grade-II) 2400 metres Terms for Fillies, 4 years old only, in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Zaneta 1, Memory Lane 2, Little Wonder 3

2. Attenborough 1, Sinatra 2, Preakness 3

3. Rinello 1, Celeste 2, Suryakrishi 3

4. Royal Monarch 1, Diamond And Pearls 2, Succession 3

5. The Intimidator 1, Abilitare 2, Fast Play 3

6. Forever 1, Remediesofspring 2, Mysterious Angel 3

7. Zucardi 1, Fiat Justitia 2, Stern Maiden 3

8. Terminator 1, Augusta 2, Winning Legacy 3

Day’s Best: Attenborough.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.