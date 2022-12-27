Horse Racing: Segera fancied for Dr R Rajendra Prasad Memorial Trophy

PC Tejaswi-trained Segera appeals most for the Dr R Rajendra Prasad Memorial Trophy 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Representational Image

Mysuru: PC Tejaswi-trained Segera appeals most for the Dr R Rajendra Prasad Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above in Class-I, in a field of eight runners the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails are up. First race starts at 12-30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Spiritual Force 1, Copper Sunrise 2, Mystical Merlin 3

2. Swaghatham 1, Koala 2, Sparkling Night 3

3. Shooting Venus 1, Jaguar 2, So Far 3

4. Tower Quest 1, Country’s Talent 2, Sunshine Coast 3

5. Jungfraujoch 1, NRI Touch 2, Niche Cannabis 3

6. Prince Corporate 1, Ceffina 2, Viva La Vida 3

7. Unimaginable 1, Come Alive 2, Ashtar 3

8. Segera 1, Mogul 2, Havelock Cruise 3

9. Real Show 1, Amazing Safari 2, Kingofthejungle 3

10. Eye The Mind 1, Fun And Laughter 2, Ochre 3

Day’s Best: Eye The Mind.

Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

Mini Jackpot: 7, 8, 9, & 10.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Third Treble: 8, 9 & 10.