Horse Racing: Segera fancied for Dr R Rajendra Prasad Memorial Trophy

PC Tejaswi-trained Segera appeals most for the Dr R Rajendra Prasad Memorial Trophy 1400 metres
Mysuru: PC Tejaswi-trained Segera appeals most for the Dr R Rajendra Prasad Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above in Class-I, in a field of eight runners the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails are up. First race starts at 12-30 p.m.
SELECTIONS:
1. Spiritual Force 1, Copper Sunrise 2, Mystical Merlin 3
2. Swaghatham 1, Koala 2, Sparkling Night 3
3. Shooting Venus 1, Jaguar 2, So Far 3
4. Tower Quest 1, Country’s Talent 2, Sunshine Coast 3
5. Jungfraujoch 1, NRI Touch 2, Niche Cannabis 3
6. Prince Corporate 1, Ceffina 2, Viva La Vida 3
7. Unimaginable 1, Come Alive 2, Ashtar 3
8. Segera 1, Mogul 2, Havelock Cruise 3
9. Real Show 1, Amazing Safari 2, Kingofthejungle 3
10. Eye The Mind 1, Fun And Laughter 2, Ochre 3
Day’s Best: Eye The Mind.
Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.
Mini Jackpot: 7, 8, 9, & 10.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.
Third Treble: 8, 9 & 10.