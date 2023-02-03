Horse Racing: Thunberg may score in Mumbai feature

Pesi Shroff-trained Thunberg, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Smasher Trophy 2000 metres

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Thunberg, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Smasher Trophy 2000 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, (40 to 59 eligible) in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Harriet 1, Habibi 2, House Of Lords 3

2. Liberation 1, Bomber 2, Phenom 3

3. Geographique 1, Beyond Measure 2, Castaneda 3

4. Ristretto 1, Superimpose 2, Mirae 3

5. Thunberg 1, Balor 2, Rasputin 3

6. Fidato 1, Jet Typhoon 2, Dilbar 3

7. Singer Sargent 1, Claudius 2, Kings Best 3

8. Walter 1, Toofaan 2, Freedom 3

Day’s Best: Thunberg.

First Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.