| Horse Racing Winning Streak And Bangor On Dee Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: Winning Streak and Bangor On Dee shine in trials

Winning Streak and Bangor On Dee pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Winning Streak and Bangor On Dee pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.

SAND

600m:

Tiger Mountain (Deepak Singh) 47.5, moved freely. Morning Mist (B Nikhil) (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy. Australia (RB) (From 1000/400) 47, moved freely. Great Combo (Apprentice) & Secret Key (RS Jodha) 47, former moved well.

800m:

Warwick (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/43, strode out well. Oskars Glory (Koushik) 1-0, 600/44, not extended. Assured Success (Aneel) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Indie (RB) 1-1, 600/45, moved well.

3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Watch My Stride (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Pancho (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, fit and well. Zafirah (P Ajeeth K) & Vijaya (RB) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, former moved well. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (B Nihkil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair handy. Elusive (Abhay Singh) &Princess Daka (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended.