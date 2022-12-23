Horse Racing: Winning Streak and Bangor On Dee shine in trials

Winning Streak and Bangor On Dee pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: Winning Streak and Bangor On Dee pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.
SAND
600m:
Tiger Mountain (Deepak Singh) 47.5, moved freely. Morning Mist (B Nikhil) (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy. Australia (RB) (From 1000/400) 47, moved freely. Great Combo (Apprentice) & Secret Key (RS Jodha) 47, former moved well.
800m:
Warwick (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/43, strode out well. Oskars Glory (Koushik) 1-0, 600/44, not extended. Assured Success (Aneel) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Indie (RB) 1-1, 600/45, moved well.
3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.
1000m:
Watch My Stride (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand.
Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Pancho (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, fit and well. Zafirah (P Ajeeth K) & Vijaya (RB) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, former moved well. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (B Nihkil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair handy. Elusive (Abhay Singh) &Princess Daka (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended.