Horse Racing: High Command, Xfinity, Superstellar shine in trials

High Command, Xfinity, Superstellar, Red Snapper, Quality Warrior, Painted Apache & Nugget impressed

Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: High Command, Xfinity, Superstellar, Red Snapper, Quality Warrior, Painted Apache & Nugget impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

SAND

600m:

Muaser (P Ajeeth K) 48, moved freely. Rising Queen (RB) 45, well in hand. Park Lane (RB) 46, handy. City Of Blessing (Trainer) 47, moved well. Maverick (AA Vikrant) 48.5, moved freely. Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) & Life’s Living (Apprentice) 48, pair moved easy.

800m:

Fly To The Stars (Afroz Khan) 1-0, 600/45, strode out well. Lucky Zone (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/45, moved easy. City Of Bliss (N Rawal) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Path Of Peace (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Its On (RB) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion ‘N’ Flames (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Splendour On Grass (Santhosh Raj) & Flying Hooves (RB) 59, 600/45, pair moved well.

1000m:

High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, good. Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Faiz (Aneel) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Painted Apache (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Visionary (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Cash Register (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Picture Me (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Superstellar (Surya Prkash) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43, pleased.

Doe A Deer (Aneel) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Miss Maya (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, unextended. NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/46, maintains form. Alexina (Santhosh Raj) & Alpine Girl (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together. Red Snapper (Afroz Khan) & Quality Warrior (Apprentice) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, a fit pair. So Pranos (Madhu Babu) & Anab E Shahi (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well.