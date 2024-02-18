Horticulture students get first hand field experience

Since farmers of the Zaheerabad area are known for cultivating diverse horticulture crops, the Horticulture students had a first-hand experience visiting the horticulture fields.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 06:29 PM

Sangareddy: As part of the Rural Horticulture Work Experience Programme (RHWEP), several BSc (Horticulture) students of Sri Konda Lakshman Bapuji Horticulture College located at Rajendra Nagar visited horticulture fields in Zaheerabad area. Since farmers of the Zaheerabad area are known for cultivating diverse horticulture crops, the Horticulture students had a first-hand experience visiting the horticulture fields.

They also tried their hands at ploughing land with bullocks, spraying pesticides, removing weeds, and harvesting vegetables, fruits, and others. A student, Pujitha, who hails from Khammam district, said farmers in her district would not cultivate so many varieties of crops. She could see garlic, potato, dragon fruit, mango, sapota, guava, watermelon, Anjir, geranium and several other crops.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) Pradeep Kumar said he took 14 students to Chinna Hyderabad village and 15 students to Ramzole village where the diverse crops were being cultivated. As part of RHWEP, the students will spend three months at the Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy and tour the villages across the district.

They also visited food processing units to get a first experience of turmeric, chilli, and coriander powder-making.