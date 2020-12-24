Hotels in Hyderabad say no to party this New Year eve

While the Prohibition and Excise department said that it did not impose any restrictions on the celebrations, the hoteliers maintained they don’t want to take any risk at this juncture.

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: ‘B.1.1.7’, the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 that is creating havoc in the United Kingdom, has cast a shadow on New Year celebrations in the city with hoteliers deciding not to organise major events on the night of December 31 to usher 2021.

With governments in other States again imposing night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19, hoteliers in twin cities decided to stay away from organising grand celebrations this time in the larger interest of the people.

While the Prohibition and Excise department said that it did not impose any restrictions on the celebrations, the hoteliers maintained they don’t want to take any risk at this juncture. When the governments in several States were again imposing night curfew in the wake of the new strain of the SARS-CoV-2, there was no point in organising the New Year celebrations, the hoteliers said.

“Even if we organise celebrations adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols, there is no guarantee on how many people will be attending,” they said. Pradeep Kumar Dutt of Hotels and Restaurants Association of Telangana, told Telangana Today that hotels managements were not organising the New Year events keeping in view the safety of people.

However, people can enjoy their favourite cuisine at their favourite hotel or restaurant, he said.

Excise Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad said the department has, so far, not imposed any restrictions on celebrations. But the managements of hotels, restaurants and pubs must comply with safety norms if they plan to hold any event on the night of December 31.

On their part, the police are gearing up to ensure that everything passes off peacefully on the night of December 31 apart from closing all the flyovers in twin cities to prevent road accidents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .