House ownership documents of 2BHK distributed to 544 in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Bhupalpally: District Collector Bhavesh Mishra and local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy distributed house ownership documents to beneficiaries of 544 double-bedroom houses in Veshalapalli in the town on Wednesday.

The Collector said that the state government had undertaken the construction of 960 2BHK houses in two blocks in Bhupalpally, of which 544 houses had been over to beneficiaries through the draw of lots. He said that the government has sanctioned Rs 50 lakhs for supplying drinking water to 544 houses, and soon a water sump will be constructed to supply water to every house.

MLA Venkataramana Reddy said that the double bedroom houses are distributed transparently only to the deserving ones and a community hall has been set up here for the beneficiaries to conduct various programmes with Rs 53 lakhs which is not available anywhere in the state.

He urged the people to keep the premises clean and strive to achieve the ambition desired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Municipal Chairperson Seggam Venkata Rani, Vice-Chairman Kota Haribabu, Floor Leader Gandra Harish, Local Councilor Banothu Rajitha, Councillors, Municipal Commissioner Anil, and officials participated in the event.