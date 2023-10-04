How a Telangana’s Hindu helped UP’s Muslim pilgrim in Saudi

The humane gesture of a Hindu youth towards an unknown Muslim, who came for Umrah and got stranded can be regarded as a role model for communal harmony and humanity.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 08:14 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Jeddah: Despite deepening polarization based on religions, Telangana and its people, whether at home or abroad, prefer unity in diversity by reflecting the true Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb. The humane gesture of a Hindu youth towards an unknown Muslim, who came for Umrah and got stranded can be regarded as a role model for communal harmony and humanity.

Khursheed Ahmed (46) of Uttar Pradesh was short of words to express his gratitude to Kondadam Krishna of Telangana for his gesture when the former lost everything – money, mobile and passport along with other valuables in the holy city of Makkah recently Khursheed works in Dubai and had gone for Umrah and lost his belongings. There were none to help him and seeing his woeful condition, someone fed him and brought him from the holy city to Jeddah and dropped at the Indian consulate.

With no place to go and empty-handed, Khursheed was sleeping at a mosque near the consulate where an Indian gave him phone numbers of some community leaders of UP. But a bitter reality awaited Khursheed, as those called had ignored his plea for help even for food.

Though he was living a comfortable life in Dubai, Khursheed faced many a problem after he lost his mobile and money and was not in a position to contact anyone. At this juncture, someone noticed his pitiable condition and informed the same to a social worker Muzzamil Shaikh in Riyadh. In turn, Muzzamil contacted some of his friends in Jeddah where Kodandam Krishna volunteered to provide shelter Khursheed till he completed th4e formalities to get documents and return to Dubai.

Though it was beyond his capacity, Krishna, who hails from Metpalli town provided shelter and food to Khursheed. “He came to please his God, ut got entangled in a difficulty. If I help him, my God will reward me”, was all Krishna would say.

Khursheed has been waiting for a ticket to Dubai from his employer in Dubai.

Also Read UP CM Adityanath visits 8-year-old survivor of Deoria violence in hospital