UP CM Adityanath visits 8-year-old survivor of Deoria violence in hospital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning visited BRD Medical College here and met the eight-year-old child injured in Deoria violence.

By PTI Published Date - 11:38 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Parents and siblings of the child were among the six people killed on Monday in a violence over land in Lehda Tola locality in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur area here, police said.

The chief minister met the child and inquired about his health from doctors. He directed them to ensure that there is no compromise in the child’s treatment in any way, officials said.

The child has been at the ICU since Monday evening.

Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, 50, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to his house. Soon after, Yadav’s supporters from Abhaipur attacked Dubey’s house in retaliation and killed Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey (52) daughters Saloni (18) and Nandani (10) and son Gandhi (15).

Dubey’s 8-year-old son Anmol was injured in the attack. His eldest son, 17-year-old Devesh cremated his mother, father, one brother, and two sisters on Monday night.

Talking to reporters, he said, “Just as my family is no more, the murderers’ families should not be spared either. They should be hanged till death.”

“It was my younger brother Gandhi’s birthday and he asked me for a gift. I was going to perform a katha, and I told him that I would celebrate his birthday with the money I receive from there. While I was away, all the members of my family were murdered.

“My younger brother is fighting for his life in the hospital. Had I been at home, I might have been killed too. I had no idea that when I returned home, everything would be over,” Devesh said.