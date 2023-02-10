How Indians are making most of tech this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just a heartbeat away, the dating culture in the country is garnering attention, and in some ways has picked up some speed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Like every other aspect of our life, technology has influenced the way we meet and date our prospective romantic partners. With Valentine’s Day just a heartbeat away, the dating culture in the country is garnering attention, and in some ways has picked up some speed.

Of the multiple trends that come and go every year around this time, one particular trend is making headlines and it has everything to do with ChatGPT.

The revolutionary artificial intelligence-powered interactive chatbot has recently clocked 100 million users in just two months since it was made available for public testing. Users are making the chatbot write their codes, college assignments, blogs, and almost everything that requires more than a couple of sentences.

Interestingly, or shall we say bizarrely, users are also using AI tech to write love letters for this Valentine’s Day. Yes, bless those lethargic souls.

However, what is even more shocking is how well this chatbot is doing its job. According to a study by McAfee, a cyber-security firm, “Around 67% of adults were unable to tell the difference between a love letter written by an AI tool, ChatGPT, and one written by a human being.”

From letters confessing feelings to words that express love, the AI seems to be quite good at writing lengthy paragraphs with words that feel like your own.

In addition to this saga of love letters, the study also explored the usage of dating apps in the country and found results that are, well, astonishing.

The study said that the number of hours people around the world will be spending on dating apps this Valentine’s Day will increase. And of all the countries on this planet, the largest number of users could be found in India, where 78% of people said they would spend more time swiping around February 14.