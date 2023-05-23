How to reduce the personal loan EMI?

If you are wondering how to lower your personal loan EMI payments, here are a few simple tips to help you achieve that.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:38 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Personal loans offer a viable solution to bridge a financial gap without risking your assets. These loans are designed to cater to a wide range of financial needs, including emergency expenses or realising your long-cherished vacation goals. However, you must bear in mind that while personal loans offer respite and convenience, they come with the responsibility of timely repayments. If you are wondering how to lower your personal loan EMI payments, here are a few simple tips to help you achieve that.

Decide the loan amount based on your needs

Your EMIs will depend on the amount you borrow, so it’s important to only borrow what you need. Avoid borrowing more than necessary to keep your payments as low as possible. By being mindful of your borrowing habits, you can repay EMIs on time without putting undue financial strain on yourself.

Select an appropriate loan tenure

If you decide to go for a longer repayment period, your personal loan EMIs will decrease, but you might have to pay more interest throughout the loan tenure. On the other hand, if you choose a shorter tenure with higher EMIs, you could save on interest paid to the lender. However, you must take into account your monthly budget before choosing the option of larger EMIs. If it doesn’t suit you financially, it is better to go for a longer tenure with lower payments.

Seek out low-interest rates

When searching for a personal loan, your goal should be to find a low-interest personal loan. This is because the interest rate directly affects the amount you pay as your personal loan EMI. Your EMIs will automatically be lower if you can get a personal loan with a lower interest rate.

Use a personal loan EMI calculator

Calculating your EMIs before applying for a loan is critical. Use a personal loan calculator and enter the amount you wish to borrow and the loan tenure to arrive at an instant EMI figure. This calculation will assist you in making an informed decision about your finances and avoid manual calculation errors.

Consolidate your loans

If you need to borrow from multiple sources to fulfil your financial needs, it could get difficult to manage multiple EMIs and repay them on time. This could lead to defaulting on one or more EMIs, which could harm your credit score in the long term. If there are multiple loans with varying interest rates to be repaid, you could manage those more effectively by consolidating all your existing debt with the help of a personal loan.

Conclusion

Reducing your loan EMIs can greatly affect your monthly budget and financial health. Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution, the aforementioned tips can certainly help you prevent your loans from becoming a burden and maintaining a solid credit profile. Looking for instant funds at low interest rates. Apply for a Personal Loan today with IndusInd Bank.