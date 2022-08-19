How to remove awful damp clothes odour

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Can you imagine a worse scenario than you being about to get ready and realise that the outfit you pick has that lingering smell of dampness? There is hardly any time to get it freshened up, have another one readied quickly. And the struggle to find ways of hiding the smell with perfume can only worsen it.

For such scenarios, here is an easy guide on how to get damp smells out of clothes.

Discover in easy steps on how to stop clothes smelling damp even when you’re drying them indoors. Clothes drying on a washing line against the sky get the damp smell out of clothes. Wash clothes on a regular basis, especially if you got sweaty or wet while wearing them. Wash clothes inside out to give them a deeper clean. Add a cup of baking soda or 2 cups of vinegar to your wash cycle to shift odors.

Don’t forget to clean your washing machine: A moldy washing machine could impact odours and make your clothes smell damp even after washing, so a regular cleanup of your washing machine is a must needed thing, you get few of the powders which are meant to clean your washing machine.

There are a few reasons you could end up with damp smelling clothes, including:

• Sweating in your clothes

• Wet laundry

• If clothes smell damp after washing, you could be using a washing machine which is overdue.

Useful tips and tricks:

• When you have sweaty clothes try to wash it as soon as you can. This will also help prevent sweat stains.

• Washing clothes is a careful task you should make sure it’s washed inside out.

• Wash your clothes in the hottest suitable setting. Double check the care label and wash on the hottest temperature recommended by the manufacturer to help eliminate odour.

• Adding a cup of baking soda to your wash routine works wonder.

• The alternative for baking soda would be 2 cups of vinegar for every wash.

• A good fabric conditioner gives your clothes a fresh boost and a life shelf to sustain all the roughness.

• Hanging clothes outside to dry is the best solution for getting rid of unwanted smell, bacterial growth and dampness.