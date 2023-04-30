Naso brings green perfumery to Hyderabad

‘When the Nizams Met the Nawabs’ was hosted in Hyderabad wherein Naso introduced eco-friendly perfumes to the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a curation where Lucknowi opulence met the Nizami splendour on Saturday evening. ‘When the Nizams Met the Nawabs’ was hosted in the city wherein Naso, a niche player in sustainable perfumery for a global audience, introduced eco-friendly luxury through the old art of perfume-making.

Kannauj’s vocabulary in attar comes from its rich and royal history, and these scents have travelled far and wide, earning their place amongst globally ranked perfumeries, a press release said.

The old distilleries that scented the wardrobes of the Nawabs, continue their stories for the audience of today and the Lucknowi art of perfume-making goes beyond the ambit with one particular 4th generation perfumer, Naso.

“Scents have a way of being a treasure trove of memories while being shamans that heal our mind and body. It only makes sense for something so sacred to be sustainable too,” says Astha Suri, Founder and Creative Director of Naso.

Naso partnered with Noorkari, a brand of bespoke Chikankari handicrafts from the Awadhi craftsman’s repertoire.

The event had smell-testing experiential and a showcase of artisanal green perfumery from Naso, Chikankari display by Noorkari and hypnotic tunes from Shri on the console.