Hrithik Roshan looks oh-so-handsome in this monochrome picture

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:41 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan has time and again treated fans with his dapper looks. Currently, the superstar is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, his 25th movie. And amidst that, he shared a monochrome picture on his social media, and we can’t take our eyes off it.

Sharing the image, Hrithik revealed that he was in a “sunshine state of mind” while posing for the camera, but photographer Avinash Gowariker shot him in grey. He wrote, “I was in a sunshine state of mind, but @avigowariker decided to shoot me grey.”

Recently, the trailer of ‘Vikram Vedha’ was released and has received love from all quarters. Hrithik Roshan has grabbed the attention for the latest song ‘Alcoholia’ which has taken the internet by storm. His moves are solid, appealing and are the hottest topic of discussion since the release of the song. His transformation for both films, ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Fighter’ are worth all praise and the audience is eagerly waiting to watch more of him in his film which is all set to hit the theatres soon.

Meanwhile, the superstar is also making headlines for his upcoming film ‘Fighter’, in which he is cast with Deepika Padukone for the first time.