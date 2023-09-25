Hundreds of Anganwadi workers held in Andhra Pradesh

The Anganwadi workers gave the call for demonstration at Dharna Chowk here under the aegis of CITU, AITUC and IFTU to press for their demands.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

The Anganwadi workers gave the call for demonstration at Dharna Chowk here under the aegis of CITU, AITUC and IFTU to press for their demands.

Vijayawada: Police arrested hundreds of Anganwadi workers to foil the `Chalo Vijayawada’ programme of the latter on Monday.

The Anganwadi workers gave the call for demonstration at Dharna Chowk here under the aegis of CITU, AITUC and IFTU to press for their demands. However, police thwarted their attempts by rounding up the women workers at bus stands and railway stations even as they started from home for this commercial town, leading to tension everywhere.

Among other things, the Anganwadi workers are demanding wage hike, scrapping of mini-Anganwadi system, and harassment by officials.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: Central University to come up at Anakapalle