1st Edition of Hybiz Tv Business Excellence Awards 2023 Poster Launch

The 1st Edition of HybizTv Business Excellence Awards will be held on Monday September 11, at HICC, Novotel in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

(Left to Right) 1. M.Rajgopal, MD, Hybiz Tv & Telugu Now 2.E.Venkat Narsimha Reddy IAS, Vice Chairman and Managing Director,TSIIC 3. V.Madhusudan, Chief Executive Officer - Projects, TSIIC 4. Dr. J Sandhya Rani, CEO, Hybiz Tv & Telugu Now

Hyderabad: The poster launch for the 1st Edition of Hybiz Tv Business Excellence Awards was unveiled by E. Venkat Narsimha Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TSIIC and V. Madhusudan, Chief Executive Officer, Projects,TSIIC along with M. Rajgopal, Managing Director, Hybiz.tv & Telugu Now and Dr.J.Sandhya Rani, CEO Hybiz Tv & Telugu Now, here in the city.

