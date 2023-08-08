1st Edition of Hybiz Tv Business Excellence Awards 2023 Poster Launch

The 1st Edition of HybizTv Business Excellence Awards will be held on Monday September 11, at HICC, Novotel in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: The poster launch for the 1st Edition of Hybiz Tv Business Excellence Awards was unveiled by E. Venkat Narsimha Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TSIIC and V. Madhusudan, Chief Executive Officer, Projects,TSIIC along with M. Rajgopal, Managing Director, Hybiz.tv & Telugu Now and Dr.J.Sandhya Rani, CEO Hybiz Tv & Telugu Now, here in the city.
The 1st Edition of Hybiz Tv Business Excellence Awards will be held on Monday September 11, at HICC, Novotel in Hyderabad.