Hyd floods: Financial aid distributed to 10,005 beneficiaries on Monday

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing the distributing of financial aid to rain-affected families, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deposited flood relief amount of Rs 10 crore in the bank accounts of 10,005 beneficiaries on Monday.

As announced by the State government, the municipal corporation resumed distribution of financial aid to rain-affected families in Hyderabad after the GHMC elections. Accordingly, since last Tuesday, distribution of cumulative flood relief stands at Rs 48.23 crore and it was deposited in the bank accounts of 48,232 beneficiaries, officials said.

