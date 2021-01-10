Hyderabad: 10 get jail for drunk driving

While eight persons were sentenced to two days in jail, one each was imprisoned for four and eight days

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A local court on Saturday awarded jail term to 10 persons who were caught drunk driving. The court also imposed a fine on them. While eight persons were sentenced to two days in jail, one each was imprisoned for four and eight days. Over the last few days, the Cyberabad Police had caught 184 persons during drunk and drive checks. The court also levied a total fine of Rs 3.92 lakh on 116 persons who were also caught during the checking.

