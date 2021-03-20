Hyderabad: 125-foot Ambedkar statue works to start on April 14

Roads and Buildings Department, on behalf of the SC Corporation, has floated tenders for the execution of the project estimated to cost over Rs 146 crore

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to add yet another iconic landmark to its landscape in the form of the country’s biggest Dr BR Ambedkar statue in a sprawling 10 acres at NTR Gardens. The works on the 125-foot statue is expected to commence on April 14 coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanthi.

The Roads and Buildings Department, on behalf of the SC Corporation, has floated tenders for the execution of the project estimated to cost over Rs 146 crore.

“It is a gigantic project and only experienced firms are being invited to execute the project. The bidding process is expected to be completed in a few days and efforts are on to commence the works on Ambedkar Jayanthi,” a senior official from R&B Department told Telangana Today.

The designs for various components have already been finalised and the statue will be installed on a hillock in the gardens. The final designs were unveiled by IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Health Minister E Rajender and others in September last. Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has been entrusted with the responsibility of finalisation of the project.

The idea is to develop the location as a tourist spot, with different artefacts connected with Dr Ambedkar’s life dotting the area. A museum is also being planned on the premises, besides laser shows. As per the designs, the statue will be around 45-ft wide and will have 9 tonnes of bronze skin coating. A whopping 155 tonnes of stainless steel will be used to make the statue’s frame. It will take about nine months to one year to complete the project, the official said.

In addition to the 125-foot statue at NTR Gardens, the Telangana government has already installed a 29-foot tall Ambedkar statue at the Center for Dalit Studies in Borabanda.

