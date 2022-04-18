Hyderabad: 15 held for gambling on rooster fight

Published Date - 04:36 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team caught 15 persons who were allegedly organising rooster fights at Adibatla in Ranga Reddy. The police seized Rs.29,280 and other articles from the spot.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a forest area on the outskirts of Adibatla and found the suspects organising gambling on a rooster fight. On noticing the police, they tried to escape but were caught.

The arrested persons were handed over to the Adibatla police.

