Hyderabad: 15 held for selling India-New Zealand match tickets

The police seized 54 tickets from them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:08 AM, Wed - 18 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations team caught 15 persons who were allegedly selling tickets in black for the India-New Zealand match scheduled for Wednesday at Uppal stadium. The police seized 54 tickets from them.

The SOT team caught them while they were in search of customers to sell tickets for double the price. A few of them were caught in decoy operations. All of them were handed over to the Uppal police for further action.

