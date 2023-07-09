Fire breaks out at apparel store in Secunderabad; property worth lakhs destroyed

Property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted down when fire broke out at a store in Secunderabad early on Sunday.

9 July 23

Representational Image

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out an apparels store located at Palika Bazaar in early hours of the day. Local people noticed smoke coming out of the establishment and alerted the police who informed the fire department.

Fire fighters from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Five teams are working on the spot to douse the fire. Heavy smoke emanating from the spot made the task difficult for fire fighters. The firemen deployed smoke exhausters.

More details awaited.