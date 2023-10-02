Hyderabad: 2,500 runners participate in Truksha Foods Run

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:14 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: More than 2,500 enthusiastic runners participated in the third edition of the Truksha Foods Run for Peace flagged off by Rajya Sabha member Joginapalli Santosh Kumar and MLA Arikapudi Gandhi at the Botanical Gardens in Gachibowli on Monday.

Santosh Kumar congratulated the president of Botanical Gardens Walkers Association Challa Bharat Reddy who conducted this forest run in nature instead of on roads and stadiums. He presented a check of Rs 15 lakh to set up a gym in the Botanical Gardens.

Bharat Reddy said that 10K, 5K and 3K runs were conducted as part of Run for Peace and thanked the forest department officials and the representatives of the walkers association.

FDC Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy, FDC VC MD Chandrasekhar Reddy, Walkers Association Founder AV Reddy, Secretary Balakishan Rao and others participated in this program.

