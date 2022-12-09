Hyderabad: 27-year-old budding anchor alleges harassment, case booked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: A budding anchor approached the Hyderabad Police alleging harassment and threats from her college mate pressurising her to love him.

The 27-year-old woman from Madhura Nagar and the suspect, Samrat Kumar were classmates in college. Since the last few years, he allegedly had been stalking and pressuring her to accept his love proposal.

Police said when she refused, the suspect threatened to post her morphed pictures on social media platforms and harassed her. Based on her complaint, a case was booked and efforts were on to nab the suspect, police said.