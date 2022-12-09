Hyderabad: Man held for selling Chinese manja

Task Force along with the Rein Bazaar police raided a godown and arrested one person on charges of selling the banned Chinese Manja.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the Rein Bazaar police raided a godown and arrested one person on charges of selling the banned Chinese Manja (nylon thread and glass coated manja for flying kites) here on Friday. Officials seized material worth Rs.12 lakh.

The arrested person was identified as Bhagvan Das Bajaj (45), owner of Bajaj Kites shop at Gulzaar House in Charminar and a resident of Malakpet.

Also Read Rachakonda She Teams nab 111 persons for harassing women

According to the police, Bajaj was selling kites for Sankranti for several years and had eventually started selling the banned Chinese manja. He procured the material from dealers in New Delhi and sold it to customers in Hyderabad, though it was banned here.

The Chinese Dor or other synthetic threads are coated with glass or other harmful substances are likely to cause grievous injury and inconvenience to animals, birds and humans too, police said.