Hyderabad: 29-year-old pedestrian killed in road mishap

Hyderabad: A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcycle driven by a DJ in an inebriated condition at Madhapur, on Monday night.

According to the police, Ratnavath Kavitha (29) a resident of Chanda Naik Thanda in Madhapur was crossing the road stretch at Madhapur 100 feet road when a Yamaha MT 15 bike driven by B Ravi Prakash hit her.

“Prakash was going from KPHB towards Ayyappa Society at Madhapur and was in an inebriated condition,” said P Ravindra Prasad, SHO Madhapur police station.

Kavitha sustained serious injuries in the accident and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment immediately. She died while undergoing treatment late in the night. A case was registered by the police against Prakash and he was taken into custody.

