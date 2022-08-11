Hyderabad: 44-year-old brain dead man’s organs donated

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Family members of a 44-year-old businessman DR Sriram, a resident of Begumpet, who was declared as brain dead have donated the organs of the deceased under Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On August 8, according to Jeevandan officials, Sriram suffered with a rapid rise of blood pressure and was shifted to a private hospital in Erragadda and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda.

Despite 48-hours of ICU care, the condition of Sriram did not improve and on August 9, the neuro-physicians declared him as brain dead due to internal bleeding in the brain.

The organ donation volunteers from the hospital and Jeevandan conducted a series of grief counselling sessions with the family members of Sriram, including his wife Gomathi and daughters Mohana Naidu and Harshitha. The consent to donate organs of the deceased was given by them.

Based on the guidelines, two corneas and liver were retrieved and donated to needy patients under Jeevandan organ donation. The officials at Jeevandan appreciated the family members for their noble gesture.