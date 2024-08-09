Hyderabad: 7 organs of brain-dead hospital technician donated

A total of seven organs including liver, kidneys, lungs, heart and corneas were retrieved and allocated to needy patients.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 07:47 PM

Hyderabad: The family of Revelli Srikanth, a 35-year-old Operation Theatre (OT) technician working in a private hospital and was declared as brain dead by doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On the midnight of August 6, Srikanth was hit by a tractor at a road crossing in Mancherial and was shifted to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar.

After three-days of intensive treatment, the condition of Srikanth did not improve and the doctors declared him as brain dead on August 8. Following grief counselling, the deceased’s wife, Revelli Swapna consented to donate his organs.