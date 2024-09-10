A weekend of creativity and culture at “Our Sacred Space” in Secunderabad

The activities kick off on September 14 with a Garba Workshop from 3 pm to 5 pm while, Adivaram Angadi will offer a showcase of handmade treasures, where local artisans present their creations from 10 am to 2 pm

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 10 September 2024, 04:59 PM

Hyderabad: From the rhythmic beats of Garba to the intricate art of pottery and resin, Our Sacred Space in Secunderabad is transforming into a lively hub this weekend, offering a diverse lineup of hands-on workshops. Whether you’re eager to dance, craft, or explore handmade treasures, the events provide a unique opportunity to engage with art, culture, and sustainability.

The activities kick off on September 14 with a Garba Workshop from 3 pm to 5 pm. This traditional Gujarati dance, renowned for its rhythmic beats and dynamic circular formations, invites both seasoned dancers and eager newcomers, promising a joyful exploration of Garba’s steps, accompanied by lively folk music.

A variety of creative workshops are set for September 15, beginning with the ‘Craft Your Own Mini Eco-home’ workshop from 10 am to 2 pm. In this hands-on session, participants will design their own miniature eco-friendly house models. Beyond being a fun project, the workshop emphasizes how small, thoughtful actions can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

If working with clay is more your style, the Pottery Workshop from 10 am to 2 pm will let you mould your creativity into tangible art. In the afternoon, from 11 am to 2 pm, dive into the ‘Oceanic Resin Art Workshop’ and create mesmerizing, glossy pieces inspired by the ocean’s beauty.

Additionally, Adivaram Angadi will offer a showcase of handmade treasures, where local artisans present their creations from 10 am to 2 pm. This event celebrates craftsmanship and sustainability, bringing together creators and art enthusiasts who value and support small businesses.

One can reach out to Our Sacred Space at 9030613344 for further details and registrations.