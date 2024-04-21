Hyderabadis participated in Residency area walk held by ICOMOS and DHAT

The participants are asked to make reels, posters, short videos on their experiences and prizes would be given.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Over 50 participants of all age groups and walks of life from Hyderabad participated in the Residency area walk, which was organised on Sunday by International Council of on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in collaboration with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT), as a part of Voice of Heritage badge programme.

Conservation architect Ch Bindu Bhargavi led the walk and showed the examples of unprotected heritage structures associated with the British Residency such as Hashmat Gunj gate, clock tower, Residency Surgeons Bunglow etc. Students of JNAFAU showed quick sketches they made during the walk while M Ved Kumar, Chairman, DHAT, distributed the VoH working badges 2024 to the participants.

ICOMOS South zone representative Prof. G. S. V. Surya Narayana Murthy, senior Conservation architect, Indira Kolli, senior Conservation architect, Dr.Vasanta Sobha, Sravanthi Narra senior architect were present.