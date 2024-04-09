World Heritage Day Week to be held in Hyderabad

DHAT, in collaboration with South Zone ICOMOS, is organising a heritage walk from Charminar to Chowmohalla on April 14 from 7 am highlighting a vast range of heritage and architectural styles and to trace the city’s cultural history.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 10:52 PM

Hyderabad: To commemorate the World Heritage Day Weekv2024, a series of programmes are being organised by the International Council on Monuments and Sites, India (ICOMOS), Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT), and Salar Jung Museum, in collaboration with Woxsen School of Architecture and Planning, JBR Architecture College, and Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association.

Also, commemorating 50 years of the Venice Charter on the occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites, the Voice of Heritage Badge programme will be held at different historic monuments and sites from April 14 to 18.

The programme is aimed to understand the damages done to the planet by human actions in the last 100 years and more. Undergraduate / postgraduate students in the age group of 16 to 25 years can register in the programme with no registration free at the link https://tinyurl.com /VoHBadge24-EntryForm1