Hyderabad: Aakash BYJU’S opens new classroom centre in Suchitra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: Responding to the growing demand for its NEET, IIT JEE, Olympiads coaching and foundation courses from Class VIII in the city, Aakash BYJU’S has opened its new classroom centre in Suchitra.

Located in Jain Friends Square, adjacent to Suchitra Academy, Hyderabad, the Centre has 21 classrooms and can offer direct classes to over 1500 students. Featuring connected and smart classrooms, the centre can also provide a seamless learning experience to the students of its hybrid courses, a press release said.

This is the ninth center of Aakash BYJU’S in Hyderabad and was launched by Dheeraj Kumar Misra, regional director, Aakash BYJU’S in the presence of other company officials.

Students can enrol for and take the instant Admission cum Scholarship Test (iACST), ACST, directly by sharing their mark sheet or register for Aakash BYJU’S National Talent Hunt Exam (Anthe) later this year, the institute’s flagship annual scholarship exam, to take admission.