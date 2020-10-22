Hyderabad: ACB files counter in cash-for-vote case

Both Veeraiah and Simha filed separate discharge petitions in the court a few days ago

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a counter before the special court for ACB cases here to a petition filed by MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy’s close aide Rudra Uday Simha.

Both Veeraiah and Simha filed separate discharge petitions in the court a few days ago requesting removal of their names from the accused list in the sensational cash-for-vote scam involving Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and others. The matter was posted to October 23.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .