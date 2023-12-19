UoH: Committe to probe sanitation worker’s death

19 December 23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday constituted a committee to examine the incident of recent death of K Praveen, an outsourced sanitation worker, on the university campus here.

Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, School of Social Sciences, Prof. Ajailiu Niumai has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee, with School of Economics Prof. S Raja Sethu Durai as member and Joint Registrar Bipin Varghese as convener of the committee, which has been asked to co-opt any other member.

The committee was tasked to examine the circumstances that allegedly led to the death of Praveen. It was also asked to suggest ways to improve the working conditions of sanitation staff.

The university appealed to the student community and the outsourcing staff, who have been protesting, to withdraw from all protests and vacate the administration premises. The administration advised the outsourcing staff, who were absent from their work on Tuesday, to resume their duties forthwith to avoid any inconvenience to stakeholders of the university.