Hyderabad: Action against ACP for dereliction of duty

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:04 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Action took against SR Nagar division ACP, Y Venkateshwar Rao and SR Nagar Inspector, Venkata Rama Prasad Rao Pydi for dereliction of duty.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Shandilya on Wednesday issued a charge memo to SR Nagar division ACP, Y Venkateshwar Rao and SR Nagar Inspector, Venkata Rama Prasad Rao Pydi for dereliction of duty.

A man against whom a rowdy sheet was maintained at the local police station was murdered by one Mohd Sarwar on Monday night in SR Nagar. Tension prevailed in the locality following the murder.

City Police Commissioner, who ordered an enquiry, found that the local ACP and Inspector were not keeping a vigil on the rowdy sheeters leading to the incident, officials said.