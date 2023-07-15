Green India Challenge to work on plastic pollution: Santosh Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:08 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Jagtial: Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Green India Challenge (GIC) Joginapally Santosh Kumar said that the GIC, which started with planting of three saplings, has become a big revolution within a span of five years with the involvement of the public.

Stating that Green India Challenge has completed five years, Santosh Kumar informed to work on the theme “Fight against plastic pollution and control its use” in the sixth year.

As part of GIC. Santosh Kumar along with the Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar, Rajya Sabha MP Divakonda Damodhar Rao, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and others planted saplings in Kodimyal reserve forest near Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple on Saturday. More than 1000 students from JNTU, Nachupalli participated in this event and planted 1000 saplings. The Rajya Sabha MP, who adopted 1,094 acres of Kodimyal reserve forest land in the first phase to develop it under Green India challenge, also laid the foundation for developmental works.

As part of the Green India challenge, lakhs of saplings were planted across the country during the last five years. Besides planting trees, steps have also been taken to protect them. He thanked nature lovers who were enhancing greenery by planting trees. Forest and Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that in order to develop Kondagattu temple as a wonderful shrine, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao has started developmental activities.

Kondagattu forest area is going to become dense forest since Santosh Kumar has decided to plant trees in a big way and develop the area by spending Rs 1.4 crore. People staying in a 100 kilometers radius of the shrine would get fresh oxygen. Informing that so far, 265 crore trees were planted as part of Telanganaku Haritha Haram launched by the Chief Minister, he said that all villages and towns wore green look with the enhanced green cover.

Earlier, they had darshan of Anjaneya swamy in Kondagattu temple and performed special pujas in the shrine. They climbed the watch tower from where they threw seed balls. MLAs Sunke Ravishankar and Dr Sanjay Kumar, CMO secretary Bhupal Reddy, Haritha Haram special officer Priyanka Varghese, Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha and others were present.