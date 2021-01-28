Hyderabad: Additional vents at Ranigunj RuB soon

The facility will ease traffic congestion on the busy road stretch

Hyderabad: Even as the construction of an additional vent is under progress at Malakpet RuB, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is planning to construct additional vents at Ranigunj RuB to ease traffic congestion on the busy road stretch.

At present, there are two vents at the Ranigunj RuB facilitating traffic flow from Secunderabad-end towards Hyderabad via Tank Bund. However, it has become a bottleneck and traffic invariably gets slowdown at the RuB due to narrow passageway.

In the past, traffic police had taken up the issue with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Now, with HRDCL constructing an additional vent at Malakpet RuB, the task to construct additional vents at Ranigunj RuB has also been entrusted to the road development corporation.

Accordingly, HRDCL proposed construction of two additional vents — one on either side of the existing vents to increase the passage under the bridge. For this, South Central Railway (SCR) has been requested to take up the project and HRDCL also paid Rs 58 lakh towards centage charges to the railways, said an official from HRDCL.

The SCR will conduct a study on the proposal to construct two additional vents under the RuB. Based on the report and recommendations by the railways, a final decision will be taken on the project. The issue also came up for discussion during a convergence meeting held recently.

Railway authorities had informed that joint inspection was completed with all the line departments and the process of acquiring properties by GHMC and shifting of utilities was being discussed. In turn, the GHMC instructed the railway authorities to complete the General Arrangement Drawing, DPRS and designs and communicate the same to all the departments concerned and demarcate the extent of land or properties required for the acquisition, the official said.

It was also made clear that the main structure beneath the track is supposed to be executed by the railway authorities and the corresponding works on either side of the RuB would be taken up by GHMC, the official added.

