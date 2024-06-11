Hyderabad: AEE job aspirants stage protest at Gandhi Bhavan, demand final selection list

Aspirants lamented that despite two months into completion of verification for certificates the Commission did not publish the final selection list.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 June 2024, 01:15 PM

Assistant executive engineer (AEE) jobs aspirants staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana Congress party office, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Demanding the final selection list and appointment letters from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC), assistant executive engineer (AEE) jobs aspirants staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana Congress party office, here on Tuesday.

Even the merit list was released only after they had submitted several representations to the Commission, the protesters said, adding they had to move the court to resolve the horizontal reservation issue that had become a hindrance for the certificate verification process.

The AEE aspirants, who appeared for the exam twice due to question paper leakage issue, said their representations for expediting the recruitment process to Ministers and officials concerned have not yielded positive results.

Due to the delay in recruitment, which was notified two years ago, candidates said they were under economic and emotional stress. “We demand immediate release of the final selection list,” they added.

A total of 1,540 AEE vacancies in various engineering departments were notified by the Commission on September 3, 2022.